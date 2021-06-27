Lido Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 37,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Equinix by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Equinix by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $783.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $586.73 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $749.81.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $2.87 dividend. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

