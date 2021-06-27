Lido Advisors LLC Invests $222,000 in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 840 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $286.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.83. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $142.03 and a twelve month high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.71%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.86.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

