Lifetime Brands, Inc. (LCUT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 30th

Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Lifetime Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NASDAQ LCUT opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $307.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.32. Lifetime Brands has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.35. Lifetime Brands had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.23 million. Analysts predict that Lifetime Brands will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LCUT shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $124,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 652,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,073,863.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Laurence Winoker sold 2,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $35,654.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,273 shares of company stock valued at $194,168. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

