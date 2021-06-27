Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $285.11 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $204.59 and a 52-week high of $305.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $293.33. The stock has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Linde’s payout ratio is 51.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

