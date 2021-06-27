Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Stock Position Raised by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Martin Currie Ltd. increased its stake in Linde by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 462,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,608,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Linde by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LIN opened at $285.11 on Friday. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $204.59 and a 1 year high of $305.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $293.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $148.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 51.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Sunday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $309.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

