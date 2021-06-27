Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) Shares Acquired by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:LCAP) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter worth $2,785,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $2,016,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth $1,796,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II by 100.0% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 82,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lionheart Acquisition Co. II in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lionheart Acquisition Co. II stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Lionheart Acquisition Co. II has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

Lionheart Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Miami, Florida.

