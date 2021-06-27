Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,788.00

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,788 ($23.36) and last traded at GBX 1,776 ($23.20), with a volume of 109232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,694 ($22.13).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,575.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a GBX 36 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Liontrust Asset Management’s previous dividend of $11.00. Liontrust Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.78%.

Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile (LON:LIO)

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

