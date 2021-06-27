Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Logitech International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Logitech International stock opened at $120.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a fifty-two week low of $62.46 and a fifty-two week high of $140.17.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $425,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

