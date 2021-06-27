LS Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 64.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $7,839,391.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,476,938.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 27,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.31, for a total transaction of $4,008,016.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 917,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,257,567.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,911 shares of company stock worth $30,019,363. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $175.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 282.89 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.14 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $256.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.50.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.