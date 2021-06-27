LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $381,000 Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 19.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DaVita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after buying an additional 37,375 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DaVita by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.00.

In related news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.36, for a total value of $626,124.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,563,061.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,562 shares of company stock valued at $5,078,119 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DVA opened at $121.67 on Friday. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.47.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.29. DaVita had a return on equity of 50.57% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

