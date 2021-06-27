LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,753 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of First Solar by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 3,232 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 10,219 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $87.87 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.30 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.91.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens started coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.11.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

