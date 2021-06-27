LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,854 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 211.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after buying an additional 1,179,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 48,521 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 35,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,558 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,306,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,633,000 after purchasing an additional 489,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $26.98 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.51.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

In other NortonLifeLock news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

