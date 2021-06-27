LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,647 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after buying an additional 1,255,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,021,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,647,000 after buying an additional 311,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after buying an additional 118,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,611,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,496,000 after buying an additional 57,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.18. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.53.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.