LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 297 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $570,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 76.0% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 678.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 67,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 59,172 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 41,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.07.

NYSE:FLT opened at $262.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.23.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.61 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

