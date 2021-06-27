LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 321 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in ANSYS by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $343.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of 65.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $341.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.13 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.75 million. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,467 shares of company stock worth $2,684,718. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

