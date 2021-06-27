LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 389 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Syneos Health by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Syneos Health by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 163,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $559,141.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,925 shares in the company, valued at $529,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,811,772 shares of company stock valued at $552,928,354 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYNH stock opened at $88.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $90.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. On average, analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

