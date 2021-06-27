LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,580 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 71.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,580 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,102,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,001,802,000 after purchasing an additional 123,922 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,620,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,918,000 after acquiring an additional 117,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,692,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,127,000 after acquiring an additional 119,213 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,894,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,157,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 72.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,717,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,653,000 after acquiring an additional 720,549 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

EXR stock opened at $166.39 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.31 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.33. The company has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.17.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total transaction of $125,663.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at $762,600.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $13,087,005. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.