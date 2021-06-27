LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on the stock.

LSL opened at GBX 442 ($5.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 431.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £464.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15. LSL Property Services has a twelve month low of GBX 185.51 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 512 ($6.69).

About LSL Property Services

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

