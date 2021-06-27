LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their add rating on shares of LSL Property Services (LON:LSL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price objective on shares of LSL Property Services in a research report on Wednesday.

Get LSL Property Services alerts:

LSL opened at GBX 442 ($5.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 431.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £464.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15. LSL Property Services has a twelve month low of GBX 185.51 ($2.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 512 ($6.69).

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.