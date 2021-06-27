Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (LFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the technology company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LFT opened at $4.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.88. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 10.60 and a current ratio of 10.60.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate debt investments in the United States. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other commercial real estate, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other commercial real estate debt instruments.

