Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Shares Gap Up to $23.95

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $23.95, but opened at $24.74. Luminar Technologies shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 45,579 shares.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities raised Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Further Reading: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.