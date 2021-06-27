MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at CIBC

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

MAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 536.38 and a beta of 1.05. MAG Silver has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MAG Silver by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,287,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,983,000 after buying an additional 669,274 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 1.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,289,000 after buying an additional 59,308 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in MAG Silver by 10.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after buying an additional 178,301 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in MAG Silver by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,725,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after buying an additional 478,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MAG Silver by 11.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 954,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after buying an additional 98,230 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

