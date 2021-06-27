Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $82.00 at Raymond James

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.43.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.16. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is -67.44%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $270,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 65.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 67,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after buying an additional 26,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 23.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 45,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 8,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

