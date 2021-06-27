Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $28.50 on Thursday. Marqeta has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $32.75.

In related news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Iii, bought 296,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,992.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

