Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $8,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

MMC opened at $139.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $71.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.70. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.11 and a 52-week high of $141.40.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 30.29%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

