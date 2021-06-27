Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

MMLP opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $105.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 2.79. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.42.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $200.97 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Equities research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 565,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $2,358,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 2,255.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 406,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 389,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

