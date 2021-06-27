Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCCY. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 725,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

FCCY stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $22.47. The company has a market cap of $209.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.05). 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.