Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 11,435 Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $47,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Martin Vogelbaum sold 8,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $112,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joana Goncalves sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $82,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,944.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARA opened at $14.68 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $734.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.12. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CARA. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Cara Therapeutics Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.