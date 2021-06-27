Martingale Asset Management L P Has $236,000 Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 92.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,851 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 50,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 126,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,676 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 68,724 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.5% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZBH. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.35.

ZBH stock opened at $165.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.96 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.24.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

