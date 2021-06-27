Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $5,288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $2,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $351,000.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Shares of SGFY opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $180.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.