Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires New Shares in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 139,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGFY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter valued at $5,288,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $2,493,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $351,000.
Shares of SGFY opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.39. Signify Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $40.79.
SGFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.29.
About Signify Health
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
