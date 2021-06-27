Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 20,118 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,654 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,118 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ENI were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in E. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ENI by 187,091.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 548,178 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in ENI by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,715,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,342,000 after purchasing an additional 217,500 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ENI during the 3rd quarter worth $1,438,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in ENI during the 1st quarter worth $1,974,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in ENI during the 4th quarter worth $1,298,000.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ENI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of E opened at $25.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98. Eni S.p.A. has a one year low of $13.36 and a one year high of $26.18.

ENI (NYSE:E) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s payout ratio is -166.67%.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

