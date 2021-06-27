Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,308 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,403 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.41% of Forrester Research worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,034.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.15. Forrester Research, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The firm has a market cap of $868.88 million, a P/E ratio of 58.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

FORR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

