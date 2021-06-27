Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,706 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in VeriSign by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in VeriSign by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 151,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,711,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in VeriSign by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $227.73 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $230.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $128,037.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,312,051.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total transaction of $2,444,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 843,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,745,297.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 39,165 shares of company stock valued at $8,357,696. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

