Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,161 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.09% of Rush Enterprises worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Rush Enterprises from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

RUSHA opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.36. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.59 and a fifty-two week high of $51.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 10.99%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

