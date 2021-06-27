Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases Shares of 29,702 Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,702 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 60.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.18. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $102.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.38.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APPS has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Maxim Group raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.44.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

