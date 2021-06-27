Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,875,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Autohome by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $67,179,000 after buying an additional 169,609 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Autohome by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,768,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,177,000 after buying an additional 80,491 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 56.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

NYSE:ATHM opened at $64.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54. Autohome Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Benchmark lowered Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.