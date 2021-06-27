Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 666,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Mastercard worth $237,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,351,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 399,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,317,000 after purchasing an additional 67,307 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 33,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,612,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $573,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 50,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after purchasing an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mastercard news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total transaction of $1,000,931.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA opened at $379.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $376.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $370.88. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

