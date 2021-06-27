Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Mazda Motor stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17.

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Mazda Motor had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Mazda Motor will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

