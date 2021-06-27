Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mazda Motor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th.
Mazda Motor stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.17.
About Mazda Motor
Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.
