MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,964 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,140,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,426,000 after buying an additional 1,071,406 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,038,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,484,000 after buying an additional 130,490 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,288,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,622,000 after buying an additional 375,994 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in MDU Resources Group by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 374,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,158,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $31.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.47. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $35.02.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDU. Bank of America began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Thomas S. Everist sold 70,678 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.97, for a total transaction of $2,400,931.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,427,539.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicole A. Kivisto sold 7,410 shares of MDU Resources Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $246,456.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,826,206.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,884 shares of company stock worth $3,235,369. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDU Resources Group Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.