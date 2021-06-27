Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 104.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,432,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 818.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

NYSE:CMI opened at $240.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.05 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.