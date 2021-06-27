Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 1,220 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 236,080 shares during the last quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at $24,772,000. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,021,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,586,000 after purchasing an additional 503,921 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 587,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,033,000 after purchasing an additional 213,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 55.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $116.78 and a 12-month high of $173.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.70.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 156.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.