Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 2,970 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 79.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the first quarter worth approximately $196,186,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 532.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $115,554,000 after buying an additional 1,283,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,383,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 11,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,141,696 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,495,000 after buying an additional 1,131,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 109.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,461,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,746,000 after buying an additional 764,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 10,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $982,395.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,573,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OC opened at $96.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.55. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $53.38 and a 12-month high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

