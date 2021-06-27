Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Decreases Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $39.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

