Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $412,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in General Motors were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $60.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. General Motors has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.48.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 192,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total transaction of $12,125,310.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,923,381.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 275,975 shares of company stock valued at $17,317,617. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

