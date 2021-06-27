Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Lowers Stock Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lowered its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Altice USA by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,729,000 after buying an additional 1,465,601 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,781.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Grau sold 30,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,107,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,477.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA stock opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.97 and a 52-week high of $38.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. TD Securities upgraded Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

