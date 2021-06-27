Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 150 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,777,687,000 after purchasing an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,411,238,000 after purchasing an additional 77,149 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,369,906 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,004,000 after purchasing an additional 139,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $447,025,000 after purchasing an additional 47,066 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $363.69 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $330.19.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $330.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,750,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

