Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Sells 700 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co decreased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Allegion were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Allegion by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Allegion by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. lifted its stake in Allegion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLE stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.93. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $94.01 and a 52-week high of $144.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The company had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.14.

In other Allegion news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.70, for a total transaction of $394,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,421. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

