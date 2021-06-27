Meta (MTA) Price Hits $2.75

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Meta has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Meta coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges. Meta has a market capitalization of $47.61 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00052530 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003305 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $198.45 or 0.00599296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00038222 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

MTA is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. The official website for Meta is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meta’s official message board is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Meta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

