Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.350-3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.18 billion-1.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Methode Electronics also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.35-3.75 EPS.

MEI stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.03. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $23.97 and a 1 year high of $49.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $301.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Methode Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

