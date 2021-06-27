Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $285-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $297.20 million.Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.350-3.750 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $49.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $301.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.06 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 14.78%. Methode Electronics’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methode Electronics will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from Methode Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

