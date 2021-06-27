Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 413.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,722 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 88.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 99,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 157,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 223.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,038,000 after acquiring an additional 47,842 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $6,712,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,235 shares of company stock valued at $18,125,175. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,352.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,299.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $763.98 and a 12-month high of $1,385.67.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $804.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 195.99% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 31.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

